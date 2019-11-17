Hamilton Bulldogs outlast Sudbury Wolves in 21-goal overtime thriller

Send this page to someone via email

Tag Bertuzzi scored his fourth goal with seven seconds left in overtime to bring an end to one of the wildest games in Ontario Hockey League history as the Hamilton Bulldogs outlasted the Sudbury Wolves 11-10 Sunday at Sudbury Community Arena.

The Wolves lead 3-1 after the first period and the Bulldogs carried a 9-6 lead into the third period as both teams combined for 11 goals in the middle frame.

Hamilton’s Avery Hayes had a hat trick and teammate Arthur Kaliyev had two goals and two assists.

All four goalies played in the game. Hamilton’s Zachary Roy and Marco Costantini each allowed five goals on 16 shots.

Sudbury’s Christian Purboo gave up stopped 26 of 34 shots while Mitchell Weeks made just two saves on five shots on goal.

The Bulldogs (10-12-1) next play Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for their second of two school day games at FirstOntario Centre against the Peterborough Petes.