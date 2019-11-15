Hamilton Bulldogs loss in Sault Ste. Marie marred by controversy

Send this page to someone via email

The Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds beat the Hamilton Bulldogs 4-3 in a game that included a controversial ending at GFL Memorial Gardens on Friday night.

The Greyhounds broke the ice midway through the first period when Rory Kerins beat Bulldogs goalie Marco Costantini for his 11th goal of the season.

Jacob Holmes doubled Sault Ste. Marie’s lead just over three minutes later when his slap shot from the left faceoff circle found the back of the net for his first OHL goal.

Hamilton’s Jan Jenik got the Bulldogs on the board 9:43 into the middle period after slotting in his 16th goal and 39th point of the campaign.

Moments later, the officials ruled that Dogs defenceman Cameron Supryka covered the puck in the crease and awarded the Soo a penalty shot, but Costantini stopped Jack Trott’s deke attempt.

Tye Kartye gave the Greyhounds a 3-1 lead 5:58 into the third period when he buried a rebound past Costantini.

The Bulldogs made it a one-goal game again with 9:29 to play in the third period when Logan Morrison batted a loose puck behind Bailey Brkin.

Jenik netted his second goal of the contest, the 19-year-old’s 11th point in his last three games, to even the score at 3-all with 2:56 left in regulation.

But minutes after losing defenceman Nathan Staios to an apparent head injury that should have resulted in a Hamilton power play, the Greyhounds got the winning goal courtesy of Jacob LeGuerrier with 38 seconds to play.

Hard fought battle in the Soo.

Next stop, Sudbury! #GoHAM pic.twitter.com/8AJ7KOdUCT — Hamilton Bulldogs (@BulldogsOHL) November 16, 2019

Hamilton started its three-game Northern Ontario road trip with a 5-1 win in North Bay on Thursday night.

The Dogs will wrap up their weekend in Sudbury on Sunday afternoon.