Metro Vancouver transit dispute to cause major SeaBus service cuts starting Monday

Send this page to someone via email

With the Metro Vancouver transit worker dispute showing no signs of stopping soon, TransLink says this week will see a major overhaul of its regular SeaBus schedule.

On Monday and Tuesday, sailing frequency will be reduced to every 30 minutes outside of rush hour, when sailings will increase to every 15 minutes.

The move marks a major reduction of weekday SeaBus service, which typically runs every 10 minutes during rush hour and every 15 minutes outside those commutes until late evening.

2:23 Transit worker dispute hits more services Transit worker dispute hits more services

TransLink spokesperson Jill Drews said Sunday the move is due to the planned overtime ban for transit operators set to resume Monday, on top of an ongoing overtime ban for maintenance workers.

“What we’ve been doing right now is dropping sailings and holding the schedule and sort of continuing on,” Drews said. “Now what you’ll see is the schedules being kind of reverted to what it was like before we had 10-minute service in the fall.”

Story continues below advertisement

The following sailing schedule will be in place on Monday and Tuesday:

6 a.m. to 9 a.m. — 15-minute service

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — 30-minute service

3 p.m. to 9 p.m. — 15-minute service

9 p.m. to end of service — 30-minute service

TransLink says a detailed schedule with adjusted departure times will be available on its website and Twitter channel.

A bus bridge will also be set up to link commuters between downtown Vancouver and the North Shore, but no details have been released yet.

TransLink is warning the bus bridge will not match SeaBus capacity and is advising commuters to make alternate arrangements if possible.

The union representing 5,000 bus drivers, SeaBus operators and maintenance workers has been locked in a bitter contract dispute with employer Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC), with talks breaking down multiple times since October.

2:11 No date set for Metro Vancouver transit strike talks to resume No date set for Metro Vancouver transit strike talks to resume

Since job action began on Nov. 1 with maintenance workers refusing overtime, TransLink has been forced to cancel multiple SeaBus sailings per day. CMBC says every sailing needs an engineer on board for when issues arise.

After contract talks broke down again last week, Unifor instructed transit operators to refuse overtime on Friday. That day saw massive disruptions to bus routes throughout the day.

Story continues below advertisement

The operator overtime ban is set to take place semi-daily, returning on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

READ MORE: Bus disruptions rock Metro Vancouver transit system as workers escalate job action

TransLink is predicting a 10 per cent reduction in bus service due to the latest job action. Drews said it’s difficult to predict exactly what routes will be affected until service begins Monday.

The two sides remain far apart in contract negotiations, with working conditions and wages remaining the key sticking points.

When talks broke off again on Thursday, CMBC said the wage gap between what employers are offering and what the union wants is about $150 million over 10 years. That’s down from a projected $600-million gap when job action began.

2:47 Major escalation begins on day 15 of Metro Vancouver transit strike Major escalation begins on day 15 of Metro Vancouver transit strike

TransLink says transit operators have now been offered a wage increase of $6,000 for drivers and of $10,000 for skilled trades workers over four years at the top end of their salary grids.

The union says that’s not good enough and that transit operators’ pay should be looked at in comparison to Toronto’s transit system, while the pay of trades workers should be looked at in comparison to their counterparts in the SkyTrain system.

TransLink says the latest offer also includes “significant improvements to working conditions such as guaranteed recovery time for operators.”

Story continues below advertisement

Unifor locals 2200 and 111 have been without a contract since the end of March.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver transit strike to escalate Friday as talks break down

Drews said no new talks are scheduled between the union and CMBC. TransLink is considered a third party and is not involved in the negotiations.

“What CMBC has been saying is they’d like the union to come back to the table with reasonable wage demands,” she said.

“Ultimately, CMBC would like to reach a deal that the region can afford. TransLink operating budgets are only half supported by fares. The rest comes from taxpayers. So we have to find something that’s fiscally responsible.”

Global News has reached out to Unifor for comment.