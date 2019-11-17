Valleyfield man suspected of killing his partner to appear in court on Monday: SQ police

Send this page to someone via email

A 38-year-old man suspected of killing his partner is scheduled to appear in court on Monday at the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield courthouse in Montérégie, Que.

His 48-year-old partner Linda Lalonde’s body was found Saturday afternoon in a residence in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield after the suspect confessed to police.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police arrested the suspect at around 3 p.m. after he told police that he had assaulted Lalonde. He first appeared at a Montreal police station to confess and they transferred the case to provincial police.

READ MORE: Montreal father believed to have killed his 2 children before taking his own life

SQ officers were dispatched to a residence on Verner Street in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, where they discovered the victim’s body.

Story continues below advertisement

SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay said she was immediately brought to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The SQ could not immediately indicate when Lalonde died. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of Lalonde’s death.

–With files from La Presse Canadienne

READ MORE: Broken — A Global News series on Canada’s ongoing failure to end violence against women

1:47 Father and his two children found dead in Montreal’s east end Father and his two children found dead in Montreal’s east end