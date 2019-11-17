Menu

Crime

Valleyfield man suspected of killing his partner to appear in court on Monday: SQ police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted November 17, 2019 11:55 am
Updated November 17, 2019 12:07 pm
SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay said the victim was immediately brought to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
A 38-year-old man suspected of killing his partner is scheduled to appear in court on Monday at the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield courthouse in Montérégie, Que.

His 48-year-old partner Linda Lalonde’s body was found Saturday afternoon in a residence in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield after the suspect confessed to police.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police arrested the suspect at around 3 p.m. after he told police that he had assaulted Lalonde. He first appeared at a Montreal police station to confess and they transferred the case to provincial police.

SQ officers were dispatched to a residence on Verner Street in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, where they discovered the victim’s body.

SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay said she was immediately brought to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The SQ could not immediately indicate when Lalonde died. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of Lalonde’s death.

–With files from La Presse Canadienne

