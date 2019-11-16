OHL Roundup: Saturday, November 16, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

GUELPH, Ont. – Cedric Ralph broke a tie with his second goal of the night, and the Guelph Storm extended their win streak to eight games with a 2-1 win over the Saginaw Spirit on Saturday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Ralph struck with the go-ahead goal with 26 seconds left in the third period to give Guelph (11-4-3) a late lead. His first goal, on a power play, tied the game 17:37 into the second period.

Ilya Solovyov had the lone goal for the Spirit (12-7-2) on a power play early in the second.

Storm goaltender Nico Daws stopped 26 shots. Saginaw’s Tristan Lennox made 15 saves.

Guelph has not lost since a 4-2 defeat against the Sudbury Wolves on Oct. 20.

OTTERS 5 STEELHEADS 4 (OT)

ERIE, Pa. — Austen Swankler tied the game 18:42 into the third period, then scored the overtime winner with six seconds left in the extra frame to lead the Otters (10-6-5) over Mississauga (6-12-1).

—

67’S 4 FIREBIRDS 2

FLINT, Mich. — Joseph Garreffa scored twice, including the winning goal 6:56 into the third period, and Ottawa (14-6-0) doubled up the Firebirds (13-7-0).

—

ICEDOGS 3 SPITFIRES 2 (OT)

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Ivan Lodnia scored his 10th goal of the season in overtime and Tucker Tynan stopped 24 shots as the IceDogs (7-11-4) edged Windsor (12-3-3).

—

GREYHOUNDS 3 GENERALS 1

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Tye Kartye and Jaromir Pytlik had a goal and an assist apiece as the Greyhounds (9-12-1) topped Oshawa (14-5-1) for their third straight win.

—

COLTS 2 PETES 0

BARRIE, Ont. — Jet Greaves stopped all 33 shots he faced and Jacob Frasca and Tyler Tucker found the back of the net to lead the Colts (12-6-1) over Peterborough (14-6-1).

—

FRONTENACS 3 ATTACK 1

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Shane Wright scored the game’s first goal and assisted on the last as Kingston (2-14-4) beat the Attack (10-7-3) to snap a 12-game losing streak.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2019.

