Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Yellow vest protesters, police clash in Paris on 1st anniversary of demonstrations

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 16, 2019 8:30 am
WATCH LIVE: Yellow vest protesters clash with police in Paris

Paris police fired tear gas in northwestern Paris on Saturday to drive back protesters on the first year anniversary weekend of anti-government “yellow vest” demonstrations.

Clashes broke out between demonstrators and police near the Porte de Champerret as protesters were preparing to march across town towards Gare d’Austerlitz in southern Paris while police also intervened to prevent a few hundred demonstrators from occupying the Paris ring road, according to Reuters TV footage.

READ MORE: Hundreds of yellow vest protesters clash with police after Bastille Day parade

Paris police said 24 people had been arrested by 0950 GMT.

The so-called Yellow Vest protests erupted in mid-November 2018 originally over fuel price hikes and the high cost of living but spiraled into a broader movement against President Emmanuel Macron and his drive for economic reforms.

French police fire tear gas, arrest ‘yellow vests’ as Paris set for protest day
French police fire tear gas, arrest ‘yellow vests’ as Paris set for protest day

Protests have lost strength in recent months, going from tens of thousands of participants to just a few thousand, but its leaders have called to re-mobilise this Saturday, to celebrate the first anniversary.

Story continues below advertisement

At its peak in late 20018, the movement grew to up to 300,000 people.

© 2019 Reuters
ParisEmmanuel Macronanti-government protestsyellow vest protestsYellow VEstParis ProtestsParis policePlace d'italieprotests yellow vestYellow vest protests anniversary
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.