Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

WHL Roundup: Friday, November 15, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2019 1:32 am

RED DEER, Alta. – Cole Sillinger and Jonathan Brinkman scored in the shootout as the Medicine Hat Tigers rallied for a 4-3 win over the Red Deer Rebels on Friday in the Western Hockey League.

Corson Hopwo and Nick McCarry scored to tie the game after Medicine Hat (13-6-1) fell behind 3-1. Brett Kemp also scored.

Ben King, Jaxsen Wieve and Josh Tarzwell, with a short-handed goal, supplied the offence for the Rebels (6-11-3).

Tigers goaltender Garin Bjorklund stopped 29 shots. Red Deer’s Ethan Anders made 27 saves.

BLAZERS 1 COUGARS 0

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Rayce Ramsay turned aside all 23 shots he faced and Matthew Seminoff scored 38 seconds into the third period to lift the Blazers (14-6-0) over Prince George (4-14-2).

Story continues below advertisement

ROYALS 3 HURRICANES 2

VICTORIA — Gary Haden’s goal late in the first period stood as the winner, Will Warm had two assists and the Royals (10-7-1) held off Lethbridge (13-6-3).

CHIEFS 4 WINTERHAWKS 3 (OT)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jack Finley tied the game with 1:17 left in the third, then scored the winner in overtime to lift Spokane (9-7-2) over the Winterhawks (11-5-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
WHLSaskatoon BladesKelowna RocketsLethbridge HurricanesRegina PatsPrince Albert RaidersEdmonton Oil KingsSwift Current BroncosBrandon Wheat KingsCalgary HitmenMoose Jaw WarriorsVancouver GiantsKamloops BlazersRed Deer RebelsMedicine Hat TigersKootenay IceVictoria RoyalsPortland WinterhawksPrince George CougarsSeattle ThunderbirdsEverett SilvertipsTri-City AmericansSpokane Chiefswhl-roundup
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.