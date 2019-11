Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old has been arrested and charged after a sexual assault investigation.

Middlesex County OPP said they began an investigation in October following a sexual assault report.

As a result of the investigations, a 24-year-old from Strathroy-Carodoc has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Police released few details regarding this investigation.

