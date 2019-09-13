Another Vancouver masseur charged with sexual assault, this time in a business

For the second time in less than a month, a Vancouver masseur has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a female client.

Vancouver police said Friday that the latest incident dates back to August, when the 31-year-old victim reported she was assaulted at the Toe to Soul Relax Lounge at 678 West Broadway.

Amado Ramos, 61, has been arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault. He has since been released on bail.

Police believe Ramos was employed at the Toe to Soul Relax Lounge and “used his position as a masseur to assault the Vancouver woman, who was there as a customer,” according to a media release.

A manager for Toe to Soul was not available Friday to confirm whether Ramos was or still is an employee.

Const. Steve Addison said police believe Ramos may have assaulted other victims who have yet to file a report with police.

“Our main objective is [to] identify anyone else who may have been victimized, and to complete full investigations,” Addison said in a statement.

Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim of Ramos to contact the VPD Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0600 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

In August, 33-year-old Alexander Varfolomeev was arrested and charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a female massage client in her home.

At the time, police said Varfolomeev was self-employed and connected with clients using an app called Soothe, which provides at-home and at-work massage sessions.