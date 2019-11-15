10 fun Christmas activities in Waterloo region

Send this page to someone via email

As fall turns to winter, our thoughts will soon turn to the moment the jolly, fat man makes his way south for a visit.

For some, it is easy to get into the Christmas spirit, while for others, it can be a challenge.

Either way, there are plenty of great events to show or find your spirit throughout Waterloo region.

Bingemans’ Gift of Lights

The annual holiday must-see will officially open to the public on Saturday night. It will be open weekends until Nov. 29, when guests can visit seven days a week.

The light show will again feature two 200-foot tunnels as well as over 300 static and animated light displays.

On Dec. 1 and Jan. 4, visitors will be able to walk through the holiday attraction.

Polar Express

Those looking for a unique opportunity to meet Santa Claus may want to consider a ride aboard the Polar Express trains on Waterloo Central Railway.

Guests will have an opportunity for a one-hour train ride around the North Pole.

Christmas at the Castle

From Nov. 19 through Jan. 6, Castle Kilbride will be decked out in its holiday best.

The 150-year-old Victorian home in Baden promises to offer “a whole lot of old and a little bit of new.”

Elf the Musical

The Will Ferrell film Elf quickly became a holiday classic when it was released in 2003.

The show has been turned into a musical, which will run from Nov. 20 through Dec. 29 at the Hamilton Family Theatre in Cambridge.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage

The Christmas classic will be on the main stage at the Centre in the Square on Nov. 26.

The show is open for all ages but is intended for kids aged two to 13.

CP Holiday Train

The CP Holiday train will make its annual visit to Waterloo region on Nov. 29.

It will stop in Cambridge at 4 p.m. before beginning its visit to Ayr at 5:20 p.m.

Alan Doyle and Beautiful Band will provide live performances after the doors open to the train at both stops.

Wonders of Winters

The switch will be thrown to turn on the light show at Waterloo Park on Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m.

Guests can take horse-drawn trolley rides through the park to see the light show, which will last right through December.

There will be special parties held on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve at the park.

Christkindl Market

The annual market will take over downtown Kitchener Dec. 5-8.

Over 100 vendors will offer their goods while shoppers will be treated to four days of live bands, choirs, dance groups and a great variety of children’s fun and entertainment.

Christmas Fantasy at Victoria Park

The annual light show at Kitchener’s main park will officially begin on Dec. 7.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a trolley ride through the park while young ‘uns will also have an opportunity to get a picture with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Characters from Frozen will also be on hand to provide some smiles.

Phil Kline’s Unsilent Night

This event offers a unique way to head out and sing carols with thousands of revellers as you pass through 30 light installations created by local artists.

Things will get underway at Cambridge City Hall on Dec. 12 starting at 7 p.m.