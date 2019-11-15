Menu

Stranded container barge refloated, moved after running aground on Quadra Island

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 15, 2019 4:01 pm
New developments in grounded barge on B.C. coast
WATCH: New developments in grounded barge on B.C. coast (Aired: Nov. 11)

The Canadian Coast Guard says a stranded container barge has been refloated, after running aground off Quadra Island over the weekend.

The Nana Provider became stuck just before 8 p.m. on Saturday on the southwest coast of the island between Quathiaski Cove and Yaculta.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said the barge has now been moved and secured in Campbell River.

The agency added that no marine pollution had been observed during the operation, but that it was continuing to monitor the situation.

Story continues below advertisement

Divers have been working since the weekend to assess the damage and determine the best way to refloat the vessel.

Barge runs aground on Quadra Island
Barge runs aground on Quadra Island

Local tour operators say a large reef extends under the area where the barge became grounded.

The location of a tug and container barge that ran aground on the southeast tip of Quadra Island on Nov. 9, 2019.
The location of a tug and container barge that ran aground on the southeast tip of Quadra Island on Nov. 9, 2019. MarineTraffic

It remains unclear how the barge, which was carrying rail cars and should have been in deep, mid-channel water, became grounded.

Six people were aboard the tug that was towing the barge. None of them were injured, and the tug itself did not run aground.

BC Ferry strikes barge at Langdale ferry terminal
BC Ferry strikes barge at Langdale ferry terminal
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver IslandCoast GuardCanadian Coast GuardBargeQuadra IslandTugcoastal B.C.Quadra Island Bargebarge quadra islandnana providerQuathiaski Cove
