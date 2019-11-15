Stranded container barge refloated, moved after running aground on Quadra Island

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Coast Guard says a stranded container barge has been refloated, after running aground off Quadra Island over the weekend.

The Nana Provider became stuck just before 8 p.m. on Saturday on the southwest coast of the island between Quathiaski Cove and Yaculta.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said the barge has now been moved and secured in Campbell River.

The agency added that no marine pollution had been observed during the operation, but that it was continuing to monitor the situation.

#CCGLive Update: The barge Nana Provider at Quadra Island #BritishColumbia has been successfully refloated and towed to safe harbour. We were on the water to protect the environment, the public and the safety of the responders, throughout operations. pic.twitter.com/1714SoKNSF — Canadian Coast Guard (@CoastGuardCAN) November 15, 2019

Divers have been working since the weekend to assess the damage and determine the best way to refloat the vessel.

Local tour operators say a large reef extends under the area where the barge became grounded.

The location of a tug and container barge that ran aground on the southeast tip of Quadra Island on Nov. 9, 2019. MarineTraffic

It remains unclear how the barge, which was carrying rail cars and should have been in deep, mid-channel water, became grounded.

Six people were aboard the tug that was towing the barge. None of them were injured, and the tug itself did not run aground.

