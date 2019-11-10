Tugboat, container barge stuck after running aground on Quadra Island: Coast Guard

Send this page to someone via email

A tugboat and the container barge it was towing ran aground onto Quadra Island Saturday night, the Canadian Coast Guard confirms.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said the barge connected to the U.S.-registered tugboat “Polar King” ran around just before 8 p.m. on the southwest coast of the island between Quathiaski Cove and Yaculta.

The location of a tug and container barge that ran aground on the southeast tip of Quadra Island on Nov. 9, 2019. MarineTraffic

The Coast Guard confirms six people were aboard the tug but none were injured. The tug itself is intact and not damaged.

The spokesperson also said there is no sign of pollution in the water or on the beach. The barge was carrying rail cars and containers on the deck, she added, with no cargo in the hull.

It’s not yet known of there is any damage to the barge, which was still being assessed late Sunday morning.

According to MarineTraffic data, the tug was headed from its home port of Seattle to Whittier, Alaska, where it was expected to arrive on Nov. 15.

A local resident, Nick Templeman, told Global News the tug appeared to lose control before it ran aground.

Another resident, Lucas Chickite, said he heard loud noises coming from the grounded barge that sounded like dynamite going off.

The vessels were still stopped as of Sunday morning. An attempt to dislodge the barge may not happen until after 3 p.m. when the high tide returns, the Coast Guard says.

