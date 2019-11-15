Environment Canada issues snow squall watch for Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

The early bout of winter weather isn’t over in southern Quebec.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch Friday for greater Montreal area. The national weather agency warns intense flurries combined with strong winds could lead to whiteout conditions in regions across the province.

“Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather,” it said. “Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.”

The Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec, the province’s automobile insurance board, is asking drivers to take their time on the road Friday afternoon.

“Slow down, and adapt your driving to road and weather conditions,” the SAAQ said.

A major snowfall hit the province earlier this week. After 20 centimetres of snow blanketed Montreal, snow-removal efforts remain underway in the city.

