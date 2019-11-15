Social Development announces new out-of-the-cold shelter in Fredericton

Send this page to someone via email

For the past several months at the banks of the Saint John River, Dennis Robertson and many others have been living in tents. The camp is set up behind Old Government House, and residents say they are having a hard time staying warm and dry.

“It’s a struggle sometimes, but it’s like a big family,” said Dennis Robertson, a Fredericton tent city resident. Tweet This

Robertson says in the summer months he doesn’t mind living here, but now with the brute cold of winter he’s eager to move into the newly announced out of the cold shelter at 332 Brunswick Street.

The provincial government has just announced a new Out of the Cold shelter will open at 332 Brunswick Street. Dennis Robertson has been living in a tent since the spring, he says he can’t wait to finally have a warm place to sleep. @Global_NB #homelessness pic.twitter.com/nsqp7BCdhF — Megan Yamoah (@MeganYamoah) November 15, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Last year he stayed at the temporary out-of-the-cold shelter just up the road.

“Its first come, first serve. As soon as you get in you do an orientation real quick, go shower, eat and then you go to your bed whenever you wanted, and up and out by 7:30,” said Robertson.

The John Howard Society purchased the house, and the shelter will be operated by volunteers and staff from the Fredericton Downtown Community Health Centre. The same format will happen this year but with more beds, approximately 20 to 30 in total.

Dorothy Shepherd, New Brunswick’s minister of Social Development, was not made available for an on-camera interview, but in a statement said, “The expansion of emergency shelter beds in Fredericton will help professionals connect with homeless individuals so that we can help them get the services and support they require in the community to find safe, comfortable and suitable housing.”

2:10 Looming closure of Out of the Cold shelter sparks calls for a ‘wet’ shelter in Moncton Looming closure of Out of the Cold shelter sparks calls for a ‘wet’ shelter in Moncton

Joan Kingston runs the Fredericton Downtown Community Health Centre. She says this year is an opportunity to engage with the chronically homeless and assist them with finding permanent affordable housing.

“This is not just a short-term fix. This addresses a longer term issue, the involvement of John Howard speaks to that,” said Joan Kingston, nurse manager of the Fredericton Downtown Community Health Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

That’s because in the future, the Fredericton John Howard Society wants to develop the property into affordable housing units, which will help the men’s shelter in town deal with constant overcrowding.

Executive director Warren Maddox says they are operating at capacity each night, with 42 people and limited resources.

“For us and our staff it gives us a pressure valve that we are able to send people away when we’re full,” said Warren Maddox.

Though they are sent away, they are no longer cast out into the cold. Robertson credits last year’s out of the cold shelter with keeping him alive.

“Thank you, thank you for your help. Good work for getting it done sooner than they did last year,” said Robertson. Tweet This