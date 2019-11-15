Peel District School Board trustee alleges black students called ‘savages’, ahead of racism review

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has learned the province will announce the appointment of two individuals Friday to review concerns about anti-black racism at the Peel District School Board (PDSB).

“I have sent in two reviewers at the request of the board to investigate these matters seriously, in an expedited time frame,” Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said.

“I want to see these proposals in my hands in the coming weeks.”

The outside third party reviewers will have expertise in human rights and governance.

“A few weeks ago, we got official correspondence from the chair and vice-chair of the board, many parents have reached out as well to the Ministry of Education, as well as senior staff within the board of education, all of them with a common experience, which is serious allegations of discrimination,” said Lecce.

Story continues below advertisement

Kathy McDonald, a trustee who has been with the board for six years, told Global News Tuesday she welcomes a review and has been pushing her colleagues to act.

“It saddens me,” said McDonald. “We cannot keep denying one group of people their human rights to get an education free from discrimination.”

McDonald alleged an incident where a school staff member referred to black students as “savages.”

The trustee also alleged there have been several incidents where black students were called the “n-word.”

“When they complained about it, nothing was done,” said McDonald.

“I won’t say it’s the majority of people, but one person is one person too many.”

McDonald says she has made repeated attempts to bring the issue of racism to the forefront, but how it’s dealt with is “problematic.”

She said, when specific incidents have come up, there has been hesitation to act quickly. “The first concern should not be, let’s protect the reputation of the board, or, let’s protect the reputation of the school,” said McDonald.

“I hope that (the province) will not only investigate senior staff, they will investigate all levels of staff. I hope they speak to teachers and parents and students.”

Story continues below advertisement

Paula Hylton and her son, Colin-Winston Brown, both agree that “racism exists in the Peel board”.

“It’s traumatic and sad,” said Brown, who graduated last June.

“It’s actually a lot of hidden racism… It’s sad that this even exists and it’s sad that I can’t even trust my school system” added the 17 year old.

Colin-Winston Brown and his mother Paula Hylton claim they witnessed anti-black racism at Brown’s Brampton high school.

Hylton also currently has another child enrolled in a PDSB school.

“It is very clear and present in the Peel schools, administration level and board level,” Hylton told Global News.

“If you are a parent with a child or children of color in the Peel board system, by the time that child reaches grade three … your child will be labelled.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hylton also points to reports about PDSB trustee Will Davies who referred to Brampton’s McCrimmon Middle School as “McCriminal.” The school, which he represents, consists mostly of students of colour.

Davies subsequently apologized for the comment he made during a private conversation once news of it became public.

2:08 Ontario government document shows $1K earmarked for anti-racism initiatives Ontario government document shows $1K earmarked for anti-racism initiatives

“When you have a trustee referring to a school as “McCriminal” and nothing is being done by the board something is very wrong,” said Hylton.

Both Hylton and McDonald are calling for better training, hiring practices and accountability measures.

Meanwhile, Lecce added that upon completion of a final report, he’s willing to commit to making changes based on recommendations put forward.

“Our government is committed to creating learning environments where all students feel welcomed, included and respected,” said Lecce.

Global News reached out to PDSB trustees for comment but did not hear back by deadline.