Canada

School board rules out carbon monoxide after Gatineau students sent to hospital

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 15, 2019 1:44 pm
Twenty-one children were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure after they reported feeling sick during their morning bus ride on Friday.
Over 20 elementary school students in Gatineau were taken to hospital Friday morning after children complained of feeling sick on their bus ride to school.

The school board is now saying carbon monoxide was not the culprit for their illnesses.

A representative from Commission Scolaire des Portages-de-l’Outaouais says 21 students on their way to École Saint-Jean de Bosco began complaining of mild headaches and stomachaches during their morning bus ride.

A Facebook post from the school said the children were bothered by an “unusual smell.”

When the students arrived at the school, paramedics were called and consulted with the hospital on how to treat the children, according to the school board.

Story continues below advertisement

Gatineau paramedics say they were called to the school at 10:15 a.m., and transported 17 students to a hospital in Gatineau and four students to a hospital in Hull. Paramedics also said that none of the students showed any signs of being seriously ill, and they were sent to hospital as a precaution.

The school board reiterated that the students were sent to hospital as a precaution, and is now saying that none of the children were made seriously ill by the smell.

Nov. 1 marks the start of Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week
The school board said the bus is currently under inspection to see what caused the smell, but carbon monoxide has been ruled out.

As of 1 p.m. on Friday, the 21 students were still in hospital.

