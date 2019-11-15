Menu

Canada

Quebec confirms 3rd case of vaping-related illness

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2019 12:45 pm
Updated November 15, 2019 12:46 pm
Quebec's Health Department is confirming the province's third case of severe lung illness related to vaping.
Quebec's Health Department is confirming the province's third case of severe lung illness related to vaping. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

Quebec’s Health Department is confirming the province’s third case of severe lung illness related to vaping.

Department spokeswoman Noémie Vanheuverzwijn said today the latest case was reported in Quebec’s Outaouais region, adding that Health Canada has been notified.

READ MORE: Health Canada confirms 2nd case of vaping-related illness in Quebec

She says the person who fell ill consumed a legal nicotine vaping product, as did the two other Quebecers, both from Montreal, who developed severe lung illness related to vaping.

As of Nov. 12, federal health authorities reported an additional five probable cases of severe lung illness related to vaping in the country — two in New Brunswick and three in British Columbia.

READ MORE: Quebec confirms 1st case of vaping-related illness

A spokesman for Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann says the minister is following the situation closely and is considering tightening the rules around vaping products.

McCann’s office says authorities are working on a protocol for reporting cases of pulmonary disease related to vaping.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
