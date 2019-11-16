Toronto Santa Claus Parade changes route, numerous road closures to be put in place

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of people are expected to descend on downtown Toronto Sunday for the 115th annual Santa Claus parade.

This year’s parade is set to follow a different route, with a starting point at Parliament Street as opposed to Christie Pits.

Numerous road closures are set to take effect in the city’s downtown core for the parade, which is set to get underway at 12:30 p.m.

Road closures will include Bloor Street between Parliament and St. George streets, as well as Avenue Road and Queens Park from Davenport Road to College Street.

University Avenue will also be closed from College Street to Front Street and Wellington Street will be closed from University Avenue to Jarvis Street.

Lastly, Front Street will be closed between Bay and Sherbourne streets.

The parade is expected to last approximately two-and-a-half hours.

Police said vehicles that are parked along the parade route will start to be towed at 6 a.m. Sunday.

People heading downtown to watch the parade are being encouraged to use public transit.

Environment Canada says spectators can expect mainly sunny skies Sunday with a high temperature of 1 C.

The 2019 Toronto Santa Claus parade route. Global News