Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Toronto Santa Claus Parade changes route, numerous road closures to be put in place

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 16, 2019 1:46 pm
Santa makes his way through the annual Toronto Santa Claus parade on Nov. 18, 2018.
Santa makes his way through the annual Toronto Santa Claus parade on Nov. 18, 2018. The Canadian Press/Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire

Thousands of people are expected to descend on downtown Toronto Sunday for the 115th annual Santa Claus parade.

This year’s parade is set to follow a different route, with a starting point at Parliament Street as opposed to Christie Pits.

Numerous road closures are set to take effect in the city’s downtown core for the parade, which is set to get underway at 12:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Help support the Toronto Firefighters’ 2019 Toy Drive

Road closures will include Bloor Street between Parliament and St. George streets, as well as Avenue Road and Queens Park from Davenport Road to College Street.

University Avenue will also be closed from College Street to Front Street and Wellington Street will be closed from University Avenue to Jarvis Street.

Lastly, Front Street will be closed between Bay and Sherbourne streets.

Story continues below advertisement

The parade is expected to last approximately two-and-a-half hours.

Santa Claus comes to town for annual Toronto parade
Santa Claus comes to town for annual Toronto parade

Police said vehicles that are parked along the parade route will start to be towed at 6 a.m. Sunday.

People heading downtown to watch the parade are being encouraged to use public transit.

Environment Canada says spectators can expect mainly sunny skies Sunday with a high temperature of 1 C.

The 2019 Toronto Santa Claus parade route.
The 2019 Toronto Santa Claus parade route. Global News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TrafficSanta ClausSanta Claus ParadeSanta Claus Parade 2019Santa Claus Parade Road ClosuresSanta Claus Parade TorontoToronto Santa Claus Parade 2019Toronto Santa Claus Parade Road ClosuresToronto Santa Claus Parade Route
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.