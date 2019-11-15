4 charged following drug bust at Cobourg residence

Four Cobourg residents are facing drug possession charges following the search of a residence on Thursday night.
The Cobourg Police Service says officers and the force’s emergency support team, along with the Peterborough Police Service’s canine unit, executed a search warrant at a John Street residence around 11 p.m. Thursday as part of a drug enforcement operation by its criminal investigations branch.
Police say officers seized a “small quantity” of cocaine and methamphetamine with a street value of $300. Four people were arrested and charged.
Patrick Millar, 56, was charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine).
Cody Puffer, 30; Amanda Lebold, 29, and Mark Whitefield, 45, were each charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance (methamphetamine) and failure to comply with probation.
All four were released and are scheduled to make court appearances in Cobourg sometime in January 2020.
