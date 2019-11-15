Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

4 charged following drug bust at Cobourg residence

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 15, 2019 9:55 am
Updated November 15, 2019 9:59 am
Cobourg police search a John Street residence on Thursday night.
Cobourg police search a John Street residence on Thursday night. Pete Fisher/Special to Global News Peterborough

Four Cobourg residents are facing drug possession charges following the search of a residence on Thursday night.

The Cobourg Police Service says officers and the force’s emergency support team, along with the Peterborough Police Service’s canine unit, executed a search warrant at a John Street residence around 11 p.m. Thursday as part of a drug enforcement operation by its criminal investigations branch.

READ MORE: 7 arrested in Cobourg after officers seize cocaine, meth, cash from residence — police

Police say officers seized a “small quantity” of cocaine and methamphetamine with a street value of $300. Four people were arrested and charged.

Patrick Millar, 56, was charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine).

Cody Puffer, 30; Amanda Lebold, 29, and Mark Whitefield, 45, were each charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance (methamphetamine) and failure to comply with probation.

Story continues below advertisement

All four were released and are scheduled to make court appearances in Cobourg sometime in January 2020.

Calgary drug bust followed ‘significant investigation with very high stakes’: ALERT
Calgary drug bust followed ‘significant investigation with very high stakes’: ALERT
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeCocaineDrug BustMethCobourgMethamphetamineCobourg Police Servicecobourg policeCobourg crimeJohn StreetCobourg drug bust
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.