4 charged following drug bust at Cobourg residence

Four Cobourg residents are facing drug possession charges following the search of a residence on Thursday night.

The Cobourg Police Service says officers and the force’s emergency support team, along with the Peterborough Police Service’s canine unit, executed a search warrant at a John Street residence around 11 p.m. Thursday as part of a drug enforcement operation by its criminal investigations branch.

Police say officers seized a “small quantity” of cocaine and methamphetamine with a street value of $300. Four people were arrested and charged.

Patrick Millar, 56, was charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine).

Cody Puffer, 30; Amanda Lebold, 29, and Mark Whitefield, 45, were each charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance (methamphetamine) and failure to comply with probation.

All four were released and are scheduled to make court appearances in Cobourg sometime in January 2020.

