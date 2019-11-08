Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

7 arrested in Cobourg after officers seize cocaine, meth, cash from residence: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 9:41 am
Updated November 8, 2019 9:42 am
Cobourg police say officers seized cocaine and methamphetamine during a search and arrested seven people on Friday morning.
Cobourg police say officers seized cocaine and methamphetamine during a search and arrested seven people on Friday morning. Cobourg Police Service

Seven people face drug and weapons charges following a search of a residence in Cobourg on Friday morning.

The Cobourg Police Service says its officers and the Durham Regional Police Service tactical support unit executed a search warrant at a Hibernia Street residence as part of a drug enforcement investigation.

READ MORE: 4 charged after officers seize drugs, weapons from Cobourg residence: police

Police say officers seized cocaine and methamphetamine with a total street value of approximately $1,640 as well as a large amount of Canadian currency. Officers also found several cellphones and folding knives within the residence, according to police.

Knives seized during a search of a Hibernia Street residence in Cobourg.
Knives seized during a search of a Hibernia Street residence in Cobourg. Cobourg Police Service
Currency and drugs seized at a Hibernia Street residence in Cobourg on Friday.
Currency and drugs seized at a Hibernia Street residence in Cobourg on Friday. Cobourg Police Service

Seven people — six Cobourg residents and one person from Brampton — were arrested and face a combined 27 charges. They all have bail hearings scheduled for Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Jason Frost, 40, of Cobourg, was charged with:

  • Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
  • Possession of a weapon contrary to an order
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon

Karleigh Horsley, 21,  of Cobourg, was charged with:

  • Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon
  • Failure to comply with an undertaking

Danale McCarrell, 37, of Cobourg, was charged with:

  • Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
  • Possession of a weapon contrary to an order
  • Three counts of failure to comply with a probation order

Jeffrey O’Neill, 42, of Cobourg, was charged with:

  • Two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, methamphetamine)
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon
  • Possession of a weapon contrary to an order
  • Two counts of failure to comply with a probation order
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Patricia Sass, 44, of Cobourg, was charged with:

  • Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon

Benjamin Staples, 41, of Cobourg, was charged with:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Failure to comply with a recognizance

Jomone Walker, 23, of Brampton was charged with:

  • Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon
Peterborough police update drugs and weapons raids
Peterborough police update drugs and weapons raids
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CocaineDrug BustCobourgMethamphetamineCobourg Police Servicecobourg policeCobourg crimeCobourg drugsCobourg drug bustdrug bust Cobourgdrug raid Cobourg
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.