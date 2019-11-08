7 arrested in Cobourg after officers seize cocaine, meth, cash from residence: police

Send this page to someone via email

Seven people face drug and weapons charges following a search of a residence in Cobourg on Friday morning.

The Cobourg Police Service says its officers and the Durham Regional Police Service tactical support unit executed a search warrant at a Hibernia Street residence as part of a drug enforcement investigation.

Police say officers seized cocaine and methamphetamine with a total street value of approximately $1,640 as well as a large amount of Canadian currency. Officers also found several cellphones and folding knives within the residence, according to police.

Knives seized during a search of a Hibernia Street residence in Cobourg. Cobourg Police Service

Currency and drugs seized at a Hibernia Street residence in Cobourg on Friday. Cobourg Police Service

Seven people — six Cobourg residents and one person from Brampton — were arrested and face a combined 27 charges. They all have bail hearings scheduled for Friday.

Jason Frost, 40, of Cobourg, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Possession of a weapon contrary to an order

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Karleigh Horsley, 21, of Cobourg, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Failure to comply with an undertaking

Danale McCarrell, 37, of Cobourg, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Possession of a weapon contrary to an order

Three counts of failure to comply with a probation order

Jeffrey O’Neill, 42, of Cobourg, was charged with:

Two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, methamphetamine)

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of a weapon contrary to an order

Two counts of failure to comply with a probation order

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Patricia Sass, 44, of Cobourg, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Benjamin Staples, 41, of Cobourg, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Failure to comply with a recognizance

Jomone Walker, 23, of Brampton was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Possession of a prohibited weapon

