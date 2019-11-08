7 arrested in Cobourg after officers seize cocaine, meth, cash from residence: police

Seven people face drug and weapons charges following a search of a residence in Cobourg on Friday morning.
The Cobourg Police Service says its officers and the Durham Regional Police Service tactical support unit executed a search warrant at a Hibernia Street residence as part of a drug enforcement investigation.
Police say officers seized cocaine and methamphetamine with a total street value of approximately $1,640 as well as a large amount of Canadian currency. Officers also found several cellphones and folding knives within the residence, according to police.
Seven people — six Cobourg residents and one person from Brampton — were arrested and face a combined 27 charges. They all have bail hearings scheduled for Friday.
Jason Frost, 40, of Cobourg, was charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
- Possession of a weapon contrary to an order
- Possession of a prohibited weapon
Karleigh Horsley, 21, of Cobourg, was charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
- Possession of a prohibited weapon
- Failure to comply with an undertaking
Danale McCarrell, 37, of Cobourg, was charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
- Possession of a weapon contrary to an order
- Three counts of failure to comply with a probation order
Jeffrey O’Neill, 42, of Cobourg, was charged with:
- Two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, methamphetamine)
- Possession of a prohibited weapon
- Possession of a weapon contrary to an order
- Two counts of failure to comply with a probation order
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
Patricia Sass, 44, of Cobourg, was charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
- Possession of a prohibited weapon
Benjamin Staples, 41, of Cobourg, was charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
- Possession of a prohibited weapon
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Failure to comply with a recognizance
Jomone Walker, 23, of Brampton was charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
- Possession of a prohibited weapon
