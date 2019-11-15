London residents asked to don purple in support of Shine the Light campaign

Send this page to someone via email

Londoners are being asked to keep the colour purple in mind when choosing end-of-week outfits on Friday.

Nov. 15 is Wear Purple Day, an annual event that aims to raise awareness for the London Abused Women’s Centre’s (LAWC) Shine the Light on Woman Abuse campaign.

The campaign, which LAWC launched 10 years ago, seeks to show women who are experiencing gender-based violence they are not alone.

Wear Purple Day marks the halfway point of the campaign, and Londoners are asked to participate by taking a photo of themselves wearing purple and sharing it on social media with the hashtag #ShineTheLight.

Clothing isn’t the only way to show support. On Friday morning, the London Fire Department’s No. 11 Fire Station on Savoy Street near Wharncliffe Road had purple lighting in observance of the event.

During the media launch for the 10th annual Shine the Light campaign late last month, LAWC executive director Megan Walker explained the significance of having the colour purple fill the streets of London.

“When you wear purple or when you shine your building or your workplace purple, women ask why, and it gives you the opportunity to say: ‘We stand with you,’” Walker said.

Walker added that LAWC served more than 8,000 women last year, an increase of 103 per cent in just two years.