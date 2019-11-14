Menu

Fog advisory issued for Edmonton and surrounding areas

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 10:29 pm
Updated November 14, 2019 10:36 pm
A map of Alberta with areas in grey indicating where a fog advisory was in effect on Thursday night. .
A map of Alberta with areas in grey indicating where a fog advisory was in effect on Thursday night. . Environment Canada

A fog advisory was issued for Edmonton and surrounding areas on Thursday night, with Environment Canada warning “near-zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.”

“Dense fog has formed, and is expected to remain until Friday morning,” the weather agency said on its website. “Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

“If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.”

Edmonton's seasonal parking ban lifted

A fog advisory was in effect in a number of areas in central Alberta on Thursday night.

Environment Canada says it issues fog advisories when “near-zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.”

For a complete list of weather warnings, watches and advisories in Alberta, click here.

For iPhone, iPad and Android users, download Global News' Skytracker weather app.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about fog.

Fog envelops Edmonton river valley: ‘What a shot you have there!’
Edmonton weather, Weather, Alberta weather, Fog, Fog Advisory, Fall weather, Edmonton Fog, Edmonton fog advisory, fog advisories, Fog in Edmonton, Foggy Edmonton
