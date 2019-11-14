Fog advisory issued for Edmonton and surrounding areas

Send this page to someone via email

A fog advisory was issued for Edmonton and surrounding areas on Thursday night, with Environment Canada warning “near-zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.”

“Dense fog has formed, and is expected to remain until Friday morning,” the weather agency said on its website. “Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

"If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility."

A fog advisory was in effect in a number of areas in central Alberta on Thursday night.

Environment Canada says it issues fog advisories when “near-zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.”

