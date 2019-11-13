Edmonton’s seasonal parking ban ends Wednesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

A seasonal parking ban that was put in place in Edmonton on Sunday will be lifted at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Edmonton’s first seasonal parking ban of the season went into effect at 11 p.m. Sunday after the city was hit with a blast of winter weather. Upwards of 15 centimetres of snow fell in Edmonton area between Friday and Sunday. Farther south, at the Edmonton International Airport, about 19 centimetres of snow accumulated.

As of Tuesday, the city said 2,056 tickets had been issued to drivers who did not obey the seasonal parking ban, which requires vehicles to be moved off of major and collector roads, bus routes and other roads with designated seasonal parking ban signs.

“We thank Edmontonians for their support in moving their vehicles, which allowed our crews to effectively and efficiently clear the roadways and ensure safe and reliable travel throughout the city following our first snow event of the year,” said Andrew Grant, general supervisor of Infrastructure Field Operations with the city.

“After a major snowfall like this, crews are responsible for clearing more than 11,000 kilometres of roadway — something we accomplished within three days following the end of snowfall on Sunday.”

City crews and contractors worked around the clock to clear the streets of snow and ice. The city said as of Wednesday, the majority of roadways have been cleared, as well as all city-maintained sidewalks, bike lanes and pathways.

Seasonal parking bans are issued throughout the season as needed. The city will give motorists at least eight hours’ notice before a ban comes into effect.

The fee for not moving your vehicle off of a designated route during a seasonal parking ban is $100. Drivers may also be on the hook for the cost of the tow and impound fees.

