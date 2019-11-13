Menu

Fog advisories issued for parts of central, northern Alberta

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 12:22 am
A fog advisory was issued for some areas in central and northern Alberta on Tuesday as Environment Canada warned of the potential for "near-zero visibility" at times.
A fog advisory was issued for some areas in central and northern Alberta on Tuesday as Environment Canada warned of the potential for "near-zero visibility" at times. CREDIT: https://weather.gc.ca/

A fog advisory was issued for some areas in central and northern Alberta on Tuesday as Environment Canada warned of the potential for “near-zero visibility” at times.

“Fog has formed in the Grande Prairie and Whitecourt-Edson regions and is expected to persist until Wednesday morning,” the weather agency said on its website. “This advisory may be expanded to surrounding areas.”

READ MORE: Alberta farmers continue to battle weather

Drivers were advised to turn on their lights while driving and to maintain a “safe following distance” because of the potential for poor visibility.

Environment Canada says it issues fog advisories when “near-zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.”

For a complete list of weather warnings, watches and advisories in Alberta, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News' Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

Edmonton Weather Forecast: Nov. 12
Edmonton Weather Forecast: Nov. 12
