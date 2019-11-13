Fog advisories issued for parts of central, northern Alberta

A fog advisory was issued for some areas in central and northern Alberta on Tuesday as Environment Canada warned of the potential for “near-zero visibility” at times.
“Fog has formed in the Grande Prairie and Whitecourt-Edson regions and is expected to persist until Wednesday morning,” the weather agency said on its website. “This advisory may be expanded to surrounding areas.”
READ MORE: Alberta farmers continue to battle weather
Drivers were advised to turn on their lights while driving and to maintain a “safe following distance” because of the potential for poor visibility.
Environment Canada says it issues fog advisories when “near-zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.”
For a complete list of weather warnings, watches and advisories in Alberta, click here.
Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.
COMMENTS