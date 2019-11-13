Fog advisories issued for parts of central, northern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

A fog advisory was issued for some areas in central and northern Alberta on Tuesday as Environment Canada warned of the potential for “near-zero visibility” at times.

“Fog has formed in the Grande Prairie and Whitecourt-Edson regions and is expected to persist until Wednesday morning,” the weather agency said on its website. “This advisory may be expanded to surrounding areas.”

Drivers were advised to turn on their lights while driving and to maintain a “safe following distance” because of the potential for poor visibility.

Environment Canada says it issues fog advisories when “near-zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.”

