Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A heavy police presence gathered in Winnipeg’s West End Thursday night.

Part of St. Matthews Avenue was blocked off to traffic as officers focused on a home on Toronto Street.

Members of the street crimes and guns and gangs unit were also on scene.

Crews could be seen trying to enter the home on Toronto Street.

Story continues below advertisement

We will have more details once they become available.