Police appeal for tips after man assaulted outside Kelowna bar

Police are appealing for public help as they investigate an assault that occurred during the bar rush in downtown Kelowna earlier this month.

RCMP said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the attack outside the Liquid Zoo, a Kelowna nightclub featuring exotic dancers, on Lawrence Avenue.

He was treated in hospital.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Nov. 3, according to police.

Officers are hoping that someone in the crowds leaving the bars that night saw the assault or caught it in a photo or video.

Police are urging anyone with information or evidence that could aid in their investigation to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

