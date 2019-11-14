Menu

Crime

Police appeal for tips after man assaulted outside Kelowna bar

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 6:25 pm
Police are investigating an assault that took place outside a Kelowna nightclub. .
Police are investigating an assault that took place outside a Kelowna nightclub. . Global News Files

Police are appealing for public help as they investigate an assault that occurred during the bar rush in downtown Kelowna earlier this month.

RCMP said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the attack outside the Liquid Zoo, a Kelowna nightclub featuring exotic dancers, on Lawrence Avenue.

He was treated in hospital.

READ MORE: RCMP release surveillance images of suspect, vehicle in string of crimes

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Nov. 3, according to police.

Officers are hoping that someone in the crowds leaving the bars that night saw the assault or caught it in a photo or video.

Police are urging anyone with information or evidence that could aid in their investigation to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

