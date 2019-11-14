Inmate assaults guard, throws furniture, food at Brandon jail, say police

Send this page to someone via email

A guard from the Brandon Correctional Centre is recovering after being attacked by an inmate.

Brandon police were called to the report of an assault at the city’s jail around 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the inmate assaulted a guard before going on to cause “extensive damage” within the jail by throwing furniture and food around the subunit where he was being held.

The guard received “extensive injuries”, say police, and was rushed to hospital by ambulance. The guard has since been released from hospital.

A 21-year-old man was arrested Wednesday.

He is charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer, and mischief to property over $5,000.

