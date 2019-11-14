Red ribbons show Regina resident’s commitment to holiday sober driving

Send this page to someone via email

Taking a public stance against impaired driving can be as simple as wearing a red ribbon says Mother’s Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

On Thursday, MADD Regina launched their Project Red Ribbon campaign, which promotes sober driving throughout the holiday season.

They’re asking residents to proudly tie a ribbon to their vehicles, key chains, purses and backpacks as a way to show their commitment to driving sober.

“When you see a ribbon, people are taking the responsibility of not driving impaired,” said Dawn Regan, MADD Canada chief operating officer

But the ribbon also serves another purpose.

“It’s a tribute for those who have been killed or injured. It’s really important for us to have that memory for those people,” Regan said.

According to MADD, four Canadians are killed a day due to impaired driving.

“That is wiping out an entire family,” Regan said. “Think about the people around you, think about your family and friends and those impacted by impaired driving.”

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray says campaigns like Project Red Ribbon help raise around impaired driving. “Yet, no matter how many times we talk about it, there’s always, unfortunately, stats that we have to report about on the number of impaired drivers in our city,” Bray said.

“There’s an alternative to sitting in the back of a police car, and I think more importantly there’s an alternative to endangering lives on our roadways.”

He’s encouraging the community to take a stance against impaired driving.

“We have the chance of stopping someone from [driving impaired] and that’s a role we all play in our community,” Bray said.

Red ribbons are available at SLGA Liquor Stores, private liquor stores, bars, restaurants and other establishments throughout Regina.