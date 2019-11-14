Calgary Flames player T.J. Brodie rushed to hospital after ‘episode’ during practice

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Flames defenceman T.J. Brodie was hospitalized on Thursday after having “an episode on ice” during practice.

According to a tweet from the hockey team, the player was “alert and responsive” as of 1:06 p.m.

“He is alert and responsive and has been transported to a local area hospital for evaluation,” general manager Brad Treliving said in the tweet.

“We will provide a further update when available,” the Flames said.

