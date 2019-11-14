Menu

Sports

Calgary Flames player T.J. Brodie rushed to hospital after ‘episode’ during practice

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 3:23 pm
Calgary Flames player TJ Brodie collapsed during a practice on Thursday, Nov. 14. .
Calgary Flames player TJ Brodie collapsed during a practice on Thursday, Nov. 14. . Calgary Flames/Twitter

Calgary Flames defenceman T.J. Brodie was hospitalized on Thursday after having “an episode on ice” during practice.

According to a tweet from the hockey team, the player was “alert and responsive” as of 1:06 p.m.

“He is alert and responsive and has been transported to a local area hospital for evaluation,” general manager Brad Treliving said in the tweet.

Story continues below advertisement

“We will provide a further update when available,” the Flames said.

More to come… 

Calgary Flames TJ Brodie
