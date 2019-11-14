Menu

Port Moody Mayor Rob Vagramov to return to work after sexual assault charge stayed

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 2:29 pm
Port Moody Mayor Rob Vagramov speaks during a news conference at City Hall in Port Moody, B.C., on Thursday March 28, 2019.
Port Moody Mayor Rob Vagramov speaks during a news conference at City Hall in Port Moody, B.C., on Thursday March 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Port Moody Mayor Rob Vagramov says he will return to work after a sexual assault charge against him was stayed.

Speaking on Thursday, Vagramov said he will resume full duties on Monday.

WATCH: Sex assault charge stayed against Port Moody Mayor

He went on to say he is happy to live in a place “where no one stands above the law” and that “the justice system is able to distinguish predatory behaviour from awkward dates that could have benefited from more communication.”

The BC Prosecution Service said Wednesday that Vagramov’s charge had been stayed after he completed an alternative measures program, which allows an accused person to deal with a criminal charge outside the court process.

Story continues below advertisement

Vagramov was charged back in March over an alleged incident in 2015.

At the time he took a leave of absence, only to return to city hall in September. He then went back on leave in October.

