Fentanyl

Crime

Fentanyl found on wanted Peterborough man during arrest: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 2:48 pm
Updated November 14, 2019 2:49 pm
peterborough-police2
A Peterborough man faces drug and failure to attend court charges. Global News File

A Peterborough man wanted on a warrant was arrested Wednesday and faces a drug-related charge.

The Peterborough Police Service said on Tuesday the man failed to appear for a scheduled court appearance. A subsequent bench warrant was issued for his release, police said.

On Wednesday, officers located the man in a George Street parking lot where he was placed under arrest and charged with failure to attend court.

During the investigation, police say they found the man to be in possession of fentanyl.

Steven Anthony Gaspari, 28, of Aylmer Street North, was additionally charged with possession of a schedule I substance.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 3.

