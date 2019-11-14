Menu

Canada

Ontario court upholds OSPCA’s policing powers of private law enforcement

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2019 1:51 pm
The headquarters for the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Whitchurch-Stouffville. .
The headquarters for the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

TORONTO – Ontario’s top court has affirmed the policing powers of the province’s animal welfare agency, striking down a lower court’s ruling that called into question the constitutionality of private law enforcement.

The Court of Appeal for Ontario says a lower court judge erred in introducing “reasonable standards of transparency and accountability” as a principle of fundamental justice.

Justice Robert Sharpe says in a written decision that while it’s “a good idea and sound public policy” to make law enforcement bodies transparent and accountable, it is not constitutionally mandated.

READ MORE: Ontario government to introduce new animal welfare legislation

Sharpe also struck down the application judge’s ruling that the Ontario Society for the Protection of Animals’ powers infringe on the charter right to liberty and security.

He noted there are intermediate steps between the OSPCA investigation and a person’s potential conviction and imprisonment.

The lawsuit, filed six years ago by Jeffrey Bogaerts of the Ontario Landowners Association, challenged the OSPCA’s powers to investigate offences and lay criminal charges.

Ontario takes over OSPCA animal cruelty investigations
© 2019 The Canadian Press
