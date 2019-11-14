Hawaii man gets down on one knee, proposes while surfing

Send this page to someone via email

One Hawaii couple’s future was written in the surf over the weekend.

A routine surf day for Lauren Oiye and Chris Garth turned magical after he got down on one knee and popped the big question — on his surfboard.

In photos captured by photographer Tommy Pierucki, Garth can be seen crouching down on his board while riding a wave beside his now-fiancé, Oiye.

Just before taking a knee, he can be seen revealing the jewelry box from behind his back, much to Oiye’s visible surprise.

As it turns out, the two actually met at this very surf spot at Queens in Waikiki, Hawaii. It made sense to propose to her there, two years after their first encounter.

Luckily, Garth was prepared for the worst — losing the ring to the ocean.

Multiple photographers nearby captured photos of the incredible moment. Tommy Pierucki via AP

The newly engaged couple, Lauren Oiye and Chris Garth, posed for a post-engagement photo. Tommy Pierucki via AP

Oiye said “yes” and the jewel promptly fell out of the box, but he was prepared for that and had used a back-up ring, leaving the real one safely on land.

The lucky woman took to Instagram to share her excitement about the moment, posting a video montage of all of the pictures captured that day.

“Like everything with us, there is always a good story to accompany,” she captioned the video. “This morning my best friend, @this_garth, and I went out for a surf. Little did I know he would be asking me to be his partner for life.”

She went on to describe how the moment happened exactly after they caught a wave together.

“We caught a wave together at the surf break we met at and had many of our first dates,” she wrote. “I turn back to make sure he was on the wave with me and he was on one knee with a ring box and screamed out, ‘Lauren, I love you! Will you marry me?'”

“At first I thought it was a joke and then realized it clearly wasn’t,” she continued. “Of course I am beside myself that I get to spend the rest of my life with this man that I love from the depths of my entire being, is a bigger feminist than I am and makes me laugh everyday and reminds me how simple and beautiful life is.”

Details about the actual engagement ring haven’t been released.

Here’s to many more shared waves for this couple.

