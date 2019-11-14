Menu

Canada

Laval police launch criminal investigation after patient dies in hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2019 11:36 am
The patient died following an operating room incident.
The patient died following an operating room incident. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Molly Riley

Police in Quebec have opened a criminal investigation after a hospital patient died following an operating room incident.

Health authorities in Laval, a suburb north of Montreal, say operating room employees at the Cité-de-la-Sante hospital filed a complaint after an unspecified event allegedly caused the patient’s death.

Neither the hospital network nor Laval police would confirm the nature of the Nov. 1 incident.

The Centre integré de sante et de services sociaux de Laval says the doctor involved in the incident was suspended and later resigned.

The hospital has met the deceased patient’s family and is offering psychological support to its employees.

The coroner’s office and various professional orders have also been notified.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
