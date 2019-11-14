Calgary police seek missing man last seen in Cougar Ridge

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are appealing to the public for help in their search for a missing man.

Christopher Alexander Talbot was last seen leaving a home in Cougar Ridge at about 9 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.

Police said they are concerned for the 49-year-old’s welfare and that it’s out of character for him to not be in contact with his family.

Talbot is described as a six-foot-one man who weighs 200 pounds and has a medium build, brown eyes and light brown hair.

Christopher Alexander Talbot, 49, was last seen leaving a residence in the community of Cougar Ridge at approximately 9 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11. Calgary Police Service

According to police, he was last seen wearing a brown canvas jacket and blue trousers, and Talbot may be driving a grey Ram ProMaster cargo van with Alberta licence plate BVY 8215.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Talbot is known to frequent the Cochrane, Bragg Creek and Elbow Falls areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers.