Bill Kelly: Federal leaders have a lot to prove in next Parliament session

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with opposition leaders this week in an attempt to find some middle ground and make the upcoming session of Parliament less volatile and more productive.

Both NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer have hinted — or, more appropriately, threatened — to vote against the government’s throne speech if it doesn’t contain a good chunk of the NDP and Conservative platforms.

If they dialled down the political bombast, the federal leaders would realize it’s in their best interest to make minority government work because the federal leaders all have something to prove to Canadian voters.

Scheer’s Conservatives won the popular vote but lost the election, and the knives are out to dump him as leader. He got a tepid endorsement from his caucus but faces a tougher leadership review next April.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 11 Canadian senators form new group to represent regional interests

Singh’s personal popularity improved during the campaign, but the NDP lost a significant number of seats.

It would behoove both leaders to use the next session of Parliament to show their caucus members and Canadian voters that they have the leadership chops to improve their respective parties’ standing.

And, on that note, the prime minister himself is on a political probation period as he tries to regain the trust of many voters.

So, it’s in the best interest of the country and their own political self-interest for all of the federal leaders to stop the chest-thumping and get to work.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

Listen to the latest from the Bill Kelly Show

​