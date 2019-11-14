Menu

Politics

Singh and Trudeau to meet today to discuss NDP’s priorities for throne speech

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2019 7:17 am
Singh maintains Liberal government has to work with NDP
WATCH: Singh maintains Liberal government has to work with NDP

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa today to lay out his priorities in the hope of leveraging his party’s position in a minority government.

Speaking on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, Singh says he has three key priorities that he hopes to see in the Liberal throne speech, which will be delivered when Parliament resumes on Dec. 5.

The top ask from the NDP will be for Liberal support for the immediate creation of a national universal pharmacare program.

Singh says he wants to see an “openness” from the Liberals to public dental coverage.

He says he will also push Trudeau to drop the government’s legal challenge of a recent Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruling that ordered Ottawa to pay $40,000 each in compensation to Indigenous children who were wrongly placed in foster care after 2007, as well as to their parents or grandparents.

Story continues below advertisement

Singh says he’s not issuing ultimatums, but he says his party would be willing to vote against the throne speech if it doesn’t acknowledge the NDP’s requests somehow.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
