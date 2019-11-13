Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

WHL hands Pavel Novak eight-game suspension

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 10:48 pm
.
. WHL Photo

The WHL announced on Wednesday that Pavel Novak of the Kelowna Rockets has been suspended for eight games.

It’s for a checking-from-behind major and game misconduct he received during Monday night’s game in Kamloops.

READ MORE: WHL Roundup: Monday, November 11, 2019

Novak’s suspension will start on Saturday when the Kamloops Blazers visit Kelowna.

He will be eligible to return to the lineup on Tuesday, December 10th when the Rockets take on the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanaganKamloopsRocketsBlazersPavel
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.