WHL hands Pavel Novak eight-game suspension

The WHL announced on Wednesday that Pavel Novak of the Kelowna Rockets has been suspended for eight games.
It’s for a checking-from-behind major and game misconduct he received during Monday night’s game in Kamloops.
READ MORE: WHL Roundup: Monday, November 11, 2019
Novak’s suspension will start on Saturday when the Kamloops Blazers visit Kelowna.
He will be eligible to return to the lineup on Tuesday, December 10th when the Rockets take on the Brandon Wheat Kings.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS