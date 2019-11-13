Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Officials say a woman is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Hurontario Street and The Queensway at around 6:20 p.m.

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Two lanes of Hurontario Street were closed for the investigation.

COLLISION:

– Hurontario St/The Queensway in #Mississauga

– Pedestrian struck by vehicle and being transported to trauma centre in life-threatening condition

– Vehicle and driver remained on scene

– Two lanes of n/b Hurontario closed

– Call received at 6:20 p.m.

– PR19-0415688 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 13, 2019

Story continues below advertisement