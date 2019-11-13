Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 8:32 pm
Police said the driver remained at the scene.
Police said the driver remained at the scene. Andrew Collins / Global News

Officials say a woman is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Hurontario Street and The Queensway at around 6:20 p.m.

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Two lanes of Hurontario Street were closed for the investigation.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
