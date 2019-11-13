Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

Officials say a woman is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.
Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Hurontario Street and The Queensway at around 6:20 p.m.
A Peel Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Two lanes of Hurontario Street were closed for the investigation.
