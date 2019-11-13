Menu

Traffic

One person dead after fatal crash near Thamesford

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 6:44 pm
An OPP cruiser.
An OPP cruiser. Nick Westoll / Global News

Oxford OPP is investigating what caused a fatal three-vehicle crash in Zorra Township.

Police say it happened around 10:30 this morning (Wednesday) at the intersection of Dundas Street and 29th Line involving a minivan, pickup truck, and tractor-trailer.

The woman driving the minivan was airlifted to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries while the driver of the tractor-trailer was treated with minor injuries on scene.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time but it is currently under investigation by the OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI).

The roadway remains closed until further notice.

Anyone that may have witnessed this collision to please call Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

