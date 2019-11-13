Dow Jones, TSX hit record high in light of troubling U.S.-China trade reports

Send this page to someone via email

Two of North America’s main stock indexes hit record highs on Wednesday as investors shrugged off reports of challenges in negotiations between the world’s two largest economies.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 48.61 points to 16,957.99 after hitting an intraday high of 16,987.29.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 92.10 points at 27,783.59 after hitting an intraday record of 27,806.40. The S&P 500 index was up 2.20 points at 3,094.04, while the Nasdaq composite was down 3.99 points at 8,482.10.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.48 cents US compared with an average of 75.60 cents US on Tuesday.

The December crude contract was up 32 cents at US$57.12 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 2.1 cents at US$2.60 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$9.60 at US$1,463.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 0.6 of a cent at US$2.64 a pound.