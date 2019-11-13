UPDATE: Teen arrested for fleeing Kawartha Lakes police twice

Send this page to someone via email

Kawartha Lakes Police Service arrested and charged a teen on Wednesday for actions committed a week prior.

Eighteen-year-old Macguire Joseph Webster, of Severn Township, was wanted for allegedly fleeing from police twice on Nov. 8.

Police said Webster was allegedly seen speeding at the time on William Street North in Lindsay around 11:10 a.m. According to police, an officer turned on his cruiser’s emergency lights and began following the vehicle, but it did not stop.

Instead, Webster allegedly sped up and turned west onto Pottinger Street. Police said the officer ended the pursuit afterward.

A short time later, police said they were contacted about a suspicious man in a vehicle parked behind a church on Victoria Avenue North.

According to police, an officer arrived at the church and realized the vehicle was the same one that fled the earlier pursuit.

When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver allegedly accelerated immediately, driving across the church lawn and fleeing onto Victoria Avenue.

Webster was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

