City of Kawartha Lakes Police seek driver who twice fled from officers in Lindsay

Police in Lindsay are seeking a driver who allegedly failed to stop for police on two occasions on Friday afternoon.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say around 1:10 p.m. an officer observed a vehicle speeding on William Street N. in Lindsay. The officer activated emergency lights but police say the driver failed to stop and instead accelerated west onto Pottinger Street.

The officer ended the pursuit, police said.

Police say a short time later, a witness called police to report a suspicious man and vehicle behind a church on Victoria Avenue N.

When an officer arrived on scene, he observed it was the same suspect vehicle from the pursuit.

Police say when the officer approached the vehicle, the driver allegedly accelerated, drove across the lawn of the church and fled onto Victoria Avenue.

The vehicle is described as a white, four-door Honda Civic. The suspect is described as a Caucasian man 20 to 30 years old who was clean-shaven and wearing a dark toque and jacket and sunglasses.

Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to contact them at 705-324-5252 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

