Health

Ontario investing more than $100,000 in 2 seniors’ active living centres in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 3:38 pm
Updated November 13, 2019 3:39 pm
The province has announced more than $100,000 for two seniors activity centres in Peterborough.
The province has announced more than $100,000 for two seniors activity centres in Peterborough.

The province is investing in more than $100,000 in two seniors’ active living centres in Peterborough.

On Wednesday, Peterborough-Kawartha MPP announced the province is providing $52,656 for the Activity Haven Senior Centre and $51,613 to the Seniors Citizens Association of Peterborough Mapleridge Recreation Centre.

Smith says the funding is part of the province’s commitment to help seniors remain active, healthy, safe, independent and socially connected in their communities.

“I am proud to announce that two of our seniors active living centres in Peterborough will be receiving funding,” stated Smith. “Too often, as seniors age, they can become stuck in their homes. Programs such as these keep them active, healthy and engaged.”

The funding is part of the province’s $14.1 million investment this year to support more than 300 seniors active living centre programs.

“Supporting our seniors today is about investing in all of our futures,” said Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility. “This funding will have a direct and positive impact on seniors in communities across the province by giving them an opportunity to take part in programs and services that will help keep them active, socially connected, and healthy. These programs and services support healthy aging and help seniors to live the quality lives they deserve.”

Marv Wrightly, treasurer with Mapleridge’s board of director, says nearly $43,000 of the funding the centre is receiving is for operating uses and the remainder was a grant.

“We plan to use it for security upgrades and some program equipment we otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford,” he told Global News Peterborough. “It’s very important to us. We have to raise most of our funds so this is a great help to us.”

Tom Whitby with Activity Haven says to expand any program requires funding and the provincial investment will be a boost.

“We have non-stop events going on to raise money so when someone like you (Smith) comes along and give us $52,000, there are no words with which we can tell you how much we appreciate it,” Whitby said during a press conference.

Last month Smith announced funding for senior wellness programs in Selwyn Township and Curve Lake First Nation.

