Kodak Black sentenced to 46 months in prison on federal weapons charges

Rapper Kodak Black was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges stemming from his arrest just before a scheduled concert performance in May.

The 22-year-old rapper, whose real name is Bill K. Kapri, admitted in August that he falsified information on federal forms to buy four firearms from a Miami-area gun shop on two separate occasions.

Black was able to obtain three of the weapons: a 9 mm handgun, a .380-calibre handgun and a semi-automatic Mini Draco weapon. Authorities said one of the guns was found at the scene of a March shooting in Pompano Beach, although he has not been charged in that case.

U.S. District Judge Federico Moreno could have sentenced Black to the maximum of 10 years, and prosecutors wanted eight years in part because Black allegedly was involved in a jail fight that injured a corrections officer.

“I think it’s time for us to give some tough love in this case,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce Brown. “I just don’t see how and when he’s taken these things seriously.”

Moreno added that Black has given money anonymously to charitable causes and could continue to do so behind bars.

“My suggestion would be you continue to be generous,” the judge said.

“I have made some decisions I’m not proud of making,” Black said in court. “I do take full responsibility for my mishap.”

Black originally pleaded not guilty to charges and was released on $550,00 bond and house arrest but federal prosecutors appealed the decision resulting in the Expeditiously rapper being incarcerated without bond.

Moreno previously denied Black’s request for bond, ruling that he was a danger to the community.

The Tunnel Vision rapper was arrested ahead of his scheduled appearance at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival on May 11 that had several violent incidents, including an unrelated shooting at a seaside property owned by U.S. President Donald Trump.

In defence of Black, lawyer Bradford Cohen claimed that the rapper required firearms because he supposedly faced violent threats from gang members and other individuals. They were “legitimate threats made” against Black, according to Cohen.

On Instagram, the ZEZE rapper wrote, “Hold It Down While I’m On Lock. Calling Shots From The Box #Literally.”

Black also faces drug, weapons and sexual assault charges in other states that remain pending. He has had several previous arrests.

Black was arrested in April on drug and weapons charges as he crossed from Canada into the U.S. near Niagara Falls, N.Y.

In November 2016, Black was detained and indicted on charges of sexual assault after he was accused of sexually abusing a woman in South Carolina. He was released on a $100,000 bond in December 2016, according to Pitchfork.

—With files from The Associated Press and Adam Wallis