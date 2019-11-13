OPP to lead realistic training exercise in London, Middlesex County

OPP are informing Londoners to not be alarmed if they come across a number of training exercises taking place Wednesday and Thursday.
The two-day event will see more than a dozen agencies take part in a number of exercises intended to simulate emergency scenarios.
The exercises are taking part in London and Middlesex County, but the OPP have not specified their specific locations.
Police plan to provide updates on social media.
Signage and security personnel will also be placed near the exercise locations, in order to allow members of the public to know what’s going on.
A variety of agencies will be taking part in the exercises.
A full list of those involved can be found below.
- London Police Service
- London Fire Department
- Middlesex – London Emergency Medical Services
- St. Joseph’s Health Care London
- London Health Sciences Centre
- City of London
- Middlesex County
- Upper Thames River Conservation Authority
- Fanshawe College
- Ontario Ministry of the Solicitor General
- Office of the Chief Coroner
- Ontario Forensic Pathologist Services
- Centre of Forensic Sciences
- Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management
- Provincial Security Advisor
- Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)
- Canada Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)
- Public Safety Canada, and
- Transport Canada
COMMENTS