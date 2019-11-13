OPP to lead realistic training exercise in London, Middlesex County

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are informing Londoners to not be alarmed if they come across a number of training exercises taking place Wednesday and Thursday.

The two-day event will see more than a dozen agencies take part in a number of exercises intended to simulate emergency scenarios.

The exercises are taking part in London and Middlesex County, but the OPP have not specified their specific locations.

Police plan to provide updates on social media.

Signage and security personnel will also be placed near the exercise locations, in order to allow members of the public to know what’s going on.

*EXERCISE ONLY* #OPP regularly takes part in joint preparedness initiatives with other agencies to build relationships and enhance public safety and security. November 13-14 we are leading an exercise at multiple locations in #LdnOnt and Middlesex County ^dr pic.twitter.com/3v4u5fJi3j — OPP West (@OPP_WR) November 13, 2019

A variety of agencies will be taking part in the exercises.

A full list of those involved can be found below.

London Police Service

London Fire Department

Middlesex – London Emergency Medical Services

St. Joseph’s Health Care London

London Health Sciences Centre

City of London

Middlesex County

Upper Thames River Conservation Authority

Fanshawe College

Ontario Ministry of the Solicitor General

Office of the Chief Coroner

Ontario Forensic Pathologist Services

Centre of Forensic Sciences

Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management

Provincial Security Advisor

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)

Canada Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)

Public Safety Canada, and

Transport Canada