Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

OPP to lead realistic training exercise in London, Middlesex County

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted November 13, 2019 1:18 pm
The OPP-led joint training exercise will take place in London and Middlesex County on Wednesday and Thursday.
The OPP-led joint training exercise will take place in London and Middlesex County on Wednesday and Thursday. Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press

OPP are informing Londoners to not be alarmed if they come across a number of training exercises taking place Wednesday and Thursday.

The two-day event will see more than a dozen agencies take part in a number of exercises intended to simulate emergency scenarios.

READ MORE: Fanshawe College to run mock emergency on campus Wednesday

The exercises are taking part in London and Middlesex County, but the OPP have not specified their specific locations.

Police plan to provide updates on social media.

Signage and security personnel will also be placed near the exercise locations, in order to allow members of the public to know what’s going on.

Story continues below advertisement

A variety of agencies will be taking part in the exercises.

A full list of those involved can be found below.

  • London Police Service
  • London Fire Department
  • Middlesex – London Emergency Medical Services
  • St. Joseph’s Health Care London
  • London Health Sciences Centre
  • City of London
  • Middlesex County
  • Upper Thames River Conservation Authority
  • Fanshawe College
  • Ontario Ministry of the Solicitor General
  • Office of the Chief Coroner
  • Ontario Forensic Pathologist Services
  • Centre of Forensic Sciences
  • Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management
  • Provincial Security Advisor
  • Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)
  • Canada Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)
  • Public Safety Canada, and
  • Transport Canada
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioOPPLondonOntario Provincial PoliceFirst Responderstraining exerciseEmergency ServiceMock EmergencyRealistic training
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.