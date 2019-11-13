Construction worker dead after workplace accident in Welland: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 43-year-old construction worker has died after a piece of building material fell on him at a site in Welland, according to Niagara police.

Investigators say they were called to the scene at King and Second streets around 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday, along with firefighters and paramedics.

READ MORE: Former Pelham family doctor charged in sexual assault investigation

Upon arrival, police say they discovered an injured worker who was transported to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have not yet revealed the identity of the worker but said he was not a resident of Niagara Region.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement