Construction worker dead after workplace accident in Welland: police

A 43-year-old construction worker has died after a piece of building material fell on him at a site in Welland, according to Niagara police.
Investigators say they were called to the scene at King and Second streets around 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday, along with firefighters and paramedics.
Upon arrival, police say they discovered an injured worker who was transported to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police have not yet revealed the identity of the worker but said he was not a resident of Niagara Region.
The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS