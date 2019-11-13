Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Construction worker dead after workplace accident in Welland: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 10:49 am
Updated November 13, 2019 10:50 am
Niagara Regional Police say a construction worker was killed in a workplace accident in Welland on Tuesday.
Niagara Regional Police say a construction worker was killed in a workplace accident in Welland on Tuesday. Francis Vachon / The Canadian Press

A 43-year-old construction worker has died after a piece of building material fell on him at a site in Welland, according to Niagara police.

Investigators say they were called to the scene at King and Second streets around 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday, along with firefighters and paramedics.

READ MORE: Former Pelham family doctor charged in sexual assault investigation

Upon arrival, police say they discovered an injured worker who was transported to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have not yet revealed the identity of the worker but said he was not a resident of Niagara Region.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Regional PoliceMinistry of LabourwellandWelland Ontarioconstruction worker dead in wellandconstruction worker dies in wellandman dies Welland accidentman dies Welland workplace accidentontario ministry of labour investigationontario ministry of laobour investigationwelland job site accident
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.