Cirque du Soleil co-founder in custody in Tahiti over alleged cannabis cultivation

Guy Laliberté, a Canadian entrepreneur and co-founder of the Cirque du Soleil, has been taken into custody in French Polynesia over claims of cannabis cultivation, according to his company.

Lune Rouge, a Montreal-based entrepreneurial organization founded by Laliberté, said Wednesday morning that Laliberté was being questioned by authorities in Tahiti.

The company says Laliberté is being questioned about cannabis being grown on his private island for his personal use.

It denied any rumours about his sale or trafficking of controlled substances in the Pacific nation.

Lune Rouge says it is collaborating with local authorities in their investigation.

The organization says Laliberté is a medical cannabis user.