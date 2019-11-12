Menu

2 dead, 3 injured in N.L. highway crash, police say

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2019 4:33 pm
An RCMP badge is pictured.
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP

Two people were killed and three others injured on Tuesday in a deadly collision on the Trans-Canada Highway in northeastern Newfoundland.

The RCMP say the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 12:30 p.m. near Norris Arm.

One of the survivors was critically injured, and RCMP say the condition of the other two people taken to hospital is unknown.

One lane of the highway was open as of 3:30 p.m. and officers asked people to drive with caution due to freezing rain and slippery road conditions.

A traffic analyst was on scene today as the investigation continues.

A dog that was in one of the vehicles also died, police say.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2019.

