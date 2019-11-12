Deceased man and woman found in B.C. home were known to each other: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit and the B.C. Coroners Service says the bodies of two people discovered inside a rural southern interior residence have been identified.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said the remains of a 62-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were found in the home in the 2200-block of Fraser Road in Anglemont, B.C. on Nov. 5 around 3:40 p.m.

At the time, RCMP said the deaths were considered suspicious and more resources were sent to the Shuswap Lake community about 100 km east of Kamloops.

Neighbours said the occupants of the Shuswap home where two bodies were found had not been seen in days. Courtesy: CFJC/Dylana Kneeshaw

In its latest update on the case, O’Donaghey said the man and woman were known to each other.

Furthermore, I can confirm that RCMP continue to believe that this tragic incident was an isolated event.

No suspects are being sought at this time, nor is there any danger to the public.

The names of the deceased have not been released. Police have not confirmed if the deceased are the owners of the property where the bodies were found.

According to Emergency Health Services, paramedics were called shortly after police arrived last Tuesday, but were held back until 12:30 a.m. while police investigated the scene.

There is no indication how long the pair had been dead inside the home. Neighbours told Kamloops television news station CFJC they had not seen the couple who live in the home in a few days.

Neighbours also said they heard a loud bang last night after police arrived.

—With files from the Canadian Press and CFJC